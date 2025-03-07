Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nhoa Sangui headshot

Nhoa Sangui Injury: Set to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Sangui (undisclosed) is available for Sunday's clash with Auxerre, according to manager Samba Diawara.

Sangui is fit and available for Sunday's clash despite missing out last time out. The defender is a versatile option that can fill in across the midfield and backline, offering valuable depth to an injury-riddled Reims side. Sangui started three matches in a row before missing out against Monaco.

Nhoa Sangui
Reims
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now