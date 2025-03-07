Nhoa Sangui Injury: Set to return
Sangui (undisclosed) is available for Sunday's clash with Auxerre, according to manager Samba Diawara.
Sangui is fit and available for Sunday's clash despite missing out last time out. The defender is a versatile option that can fill in across the midfield and backline, offering valuable depth to an injury-riddled Reims side. Sangui started three matches in a row before missing out against Monaco.
