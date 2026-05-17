Nhoa Sangui Injury: Won't play in season finale derby

Sangui (hamstring) has been ruled out of Sunday's season finale derby against PSG, the club posted.

Sangui ends the season with 17 chances created, 37 crosses, 26 tackles and 56 clearances in 26 Ligue 1 appearances (18 starts) at left-back for Paris FC, having been one of their most consistent defensive performers before the hamstring issue emerged. Thibault De Smet is expected to cover at left-back for the derby finale against the Ligue 1 champions.