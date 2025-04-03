Fantasy Soccer
Nhoa Sangui headshot

Nhoa Sangui News: On bench Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Sangui (thigh) remained an unused substitute in Wednesday's French Cup clash with Cannes, confirming his return from injury.

Sangui was included in the squad list Wednesday morning and remained an unused substitute in Wednesday's game, confirming that he has fully recovered from his thigh injury and is available for selection moving forward. However, he should remain a bench option for the time being.

Nhoa Sangui
Reims
