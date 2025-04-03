Nhoa Sangui News: On bench Wednesday
Sangui (thigh) remained an unused substitute in Wednesday's French Cup clash with Cannes, confirming his return from injury.
Sangui was included in the squad list Wednesday morning and remained an unused substitute in Wednesday's game, confirming that he has fully recovered from his thigh injury and is available for selection moving forward. However, he should remain a bench option for the time being.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now