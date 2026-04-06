Nhoa Sangui News: Seven crosses in away draw

Nhoa Sangui recorded one shot (one on goal), seven crosses (two accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Lorient.

Sangui started four games in a row, making it 11 of the last 12 matches. In total, he has started 14 of the 21 games he has played in this season. The seven crosses that he attempted in this game were the most that he has attempted in a game this season, and it was the fourth game this season that he has completed two crosses.