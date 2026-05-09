Niccolo Fortini Injury: Selected for Genoa contest
Fortini (back) has been included in Fiorentina's squad list to face Genoa on Sunday.
Fortini will be available for the first time since early March after dealing with a lingering back injury. He'll resume providing depth in multiple positions on the wings. He has come off the bench in his last ten appearances, notching five shots (one on target), two chances created and seven tackles (two won).
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