Niccolo Fortini News: Unused sub versus Genoa
Fortini (back) wasn't fielded in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Genoa.
Fortino was an option after being sidelined for a couple of months because of a fairly severe back injury but wasn't deployed right away. He'll remain a fringe option in a few role in the last two matches. He has appeared 16 times (two starts) so far, notching 22 tackles, 29 crosses (five accurate) and eight shots (two on target).
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