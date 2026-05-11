Niccolo Fortini headshot

Niccolo Fortini News: Unused sub versus Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Fortini (back) wasn't fielded in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Genoa.

Fortino was an option after being sidelined for a couple of months because of a fairly severe back injury but wasn't deployed right away. He'll remain a fringe option in a few role in the last two matches. He has appeared 16 times (two starts) so far, notching 22 tackles, 29 crosses (five accurate) and eight shots (two on target).

Niccolo Fortini
Fiorentina
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