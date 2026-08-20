Niccolo Pisilli Injury: Fit for Fiorentina match

Pisilli (calf) returned to full training early in the week and will be a full go for Monday, Teleradiostereo reported.

Pisilli spent a few weeks rehabbing a calf lesion, sitting out a few friendlies, but he won't miss time at the beginning of the season. He usually competes with Neil El Aynaoui to be the top backup in the midfield behind Manu Kone and Bryan Cristante. He appeared in 25 Serie A games last year (13 starts), tallying two goals, four assists, 19 shots (five on target) and 27 tackles.