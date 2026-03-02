Niccolo Pisilli News: Bags assist

Pisilli assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Juventus.

Pisilli started Sunday after a bench appearance in the last outing, earning an assist when finding Wesley in the 29th minute. This is his second straight game with a goal contribution, as he earned a goal last time out against Cremonese. He is up to three goal contributions in 14 appearances (five starts) this season.