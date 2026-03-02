Niccolo Pisilli News: Bags assist
Pisilli assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-3 draw against Juventus.
Pisilli started Sunday after a bench appearance in the last outing, earning an assist when finding Wesley in the 29th minute. This is his second straight game with a goal contribution, as he earned a goal last time out against Cremonese. He is up to three goal contributions in 14 appearances (five starts) this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now