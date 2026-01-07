Pisilli delivered a solid two-way performance against Lecce on Tuesday, making his mark offensively by registering his first assist of the season, a deflected shot finished by Artem Dovbyk while also creating one key chance. Defensively, he posted season highs with three tackles and two clearances. The midfielder made just his second start of the season due to multiple suspensions within the squad and Bryan Cristante being pushed higher up the pitch, and he is expected to return to a bench role once the team is at full strength.