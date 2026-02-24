Niccolo Pisilli News: Emphatic finish in win

Pisilli scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-0 victory versus Cremonese.

Pisilli ran onto a loose ball in the box late into the second half Sunday and powered a shot into the far corner for Roma's third goal in their resounding 3-0 win over Cremonese. The midfielder managed two shots (one on goal) over his abbreviated 18-minute shift. The goal marks Pisilli's first Serie A goal of the campaign across 13 appearances (four starts).