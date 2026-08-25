Niccolo Pisilli News: Scores against Fiorentina

Pisilli (calf) scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one chance created in 11 minutes in Monday's 4-0 win against Fiorentina.

Pisilli made the most of his limited minutes after recovering from a calf problem, rounding out the result with a neat shot from mid-range. He recorded four goals and four assists in 33 matches (18 starts) last season. He'll likely have the same rotational role in the midfield in 2026/2027.