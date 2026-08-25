Niccolo Pisilli headshot

Niccolo Pisilli News: Scores against Fiorentina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 25, 2026

Pisilli (calf) scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one chance created in 11 minutes in Monday's 4-0 win against Fiorentina.

Pisilli made the most of his limited minutes after recovering from a calf problem, rounding out the result with a neat shot from mid-range. He recorded four goals and four assists in 33 matches (18 starts) last season. He'll likely have the same rotational role in the midfield in 2026/2027.

Niccolo Pisilli
Roma
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