Niccolo Pisilli News: Scores and provides assist

Pisilli scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Monday's 4-0 victory versus Fiorentina.

Pisilli delivered a standout performance in Monday's 4-0 win over Fiorentina, providing the assist from a first-half corner that Gianluca Mancini headed home before scoring in the second half by rising to meet Donyell Malen's cross, while adding two key passes, three tackles and four interceptions. The Italian midfielder controlled the game from the center of the pitch, combining set-piece quality with relentless pressing and ball-winning. Pisilli has now recorded two goals and three assists across 22 Serie A appearances this season, emerging as a key figure in his side's push for a top-four finish.