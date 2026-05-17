Niccolo Pisilli News: Sets up teammate against Lazio

Pisilli assisted once to go with three crosses (one accurate), three interceptions and two corners in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Lazio.

Pisilli filled in for Manu Kone (undisclosed) and didn't have a great showing, as he was yanked at halftime, but he assisted the first Gianluca Mancini goal with a set piece, notching his fourth helper of the season. He has tallied at least one cross in four games on the trot, racking up nine deliveries (four accurate) and posting two assists, four chances created and seven corners during that stretch. On the other hand, he halted a three-game streak with one or more shots in this one.