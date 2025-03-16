Nicholas Cavallo Injury: Forced off injured

Cavallo (undisclosed) was forced off in Saturday's 2-1 win against New England with an apparent injury, the club announced.

Cavallo started his first Major League Soccer game and recorded two tackles won but was forced off before the 30th minute with an apparent injury. He will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the issue. Birk Risa replaced him and could see more minutes if Cavallo is sidelined.