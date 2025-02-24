Nicholas Cavallo News: Signs contract with NYCFC

Cavallo signed a contract with New York City FC on Friday. Feb. 21. "We are excited to sign Nico to a first-team contract," said David Lee, the club's Sporting director. "Throughout preseason, he has demonstrated a strong work ethic, maturity and the qualities we look for in a player both on and off the pitch."

Cavallo isn't expected to play a big role for NYCFC right out of the gate, though he should add some decent depth on the defensive end. The rookie signed a deal for the entire 2025 campaign, although he has options until 2028.