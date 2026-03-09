Nicholas Defreitas Hansen headshot

Nicholas Defreitas Hansen News: Excellent Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Defreitas Hansen had five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over Los Angeles Galaxy.

Hansen faced six shots and stopped five of them during Saturday's win. It was an excellent performance, even with Colorado controlling most of the match. The goalkeeper will hope he can build off this performance in the coming weeks, as it was truly excellent despite the overall dominance of the match.

Nicholas Defreitas Hansen
Colorado Rapids
