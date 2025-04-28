Nicholas Defreitas Hansen News: First MLS Start

Defreitas Hansen registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Seattle Sounders FC.

Defreitas Hansen made his MLS debut just two weeks after signing his MLS Next Pro contract with Colorado from their Rapids 2 affiliate. The debutant managed one save and one clearance while conceding a single goal Saturday as Colorado played to a 1-1 stalemate versus Seattle. If Defreitas Hansen remains the preferred option between the sticks, his next opportunity could come Saturday when Colorado travel to take-on D.C. United.