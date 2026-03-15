Nicholas Defreitas Hansen News: Five saves made

Hansen recorded five saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 defeat to New York City FC.

Hansen made five saves Saturday, however did allow three goals during the loss to NYCFC. He's only played in two games this season, conceding four goals with 10 saves. If Zack Steffen is still unfit to play, the keeper will get another chance to play vs Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, who have scored just three goals in the last four appearances.