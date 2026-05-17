Nicholas Defreitas Hansen News: Makes six saves at Real Salt Lake

Hansen recorded six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Real Salt Lake.

Hansen did a great job despite the loss, as he posted a season-high count of saves during his fifth MLS game of the year. The keeper also raised his average to 3.6 shots stopped per contest. He has provided cover for the absence of Zack Steffen (shoulder) in the last three games, although it's still unclear how much longer that situation will continue while the regular starter works on his recovery.