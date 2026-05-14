Nicholas Defreitas Hansen News: Two saves in clean sheet

Hansen registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Minnesota United.

With Zack Steffen (upper body) still sidelined, Hansen retained his place for a second successive start and delivered a composed performance. He kept things tidy between the sticks, making two saves to claim a much-needed clean sheet, only his first shutout in four starts this campaign but his fourth in 14 outings overall with the club. Another test awaits against Real Salt Lake on Saturday.