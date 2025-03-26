Nicholas Hagen Injury: Back on training field
Hagen (finger) did limited training Wednesday, accoridng to Brianna Mac Kay of the Columbus Dispatch.
Hagen has returned to the training field after some time out with a broken finger, as the goalie would participate in some limited work outside. This is his first notice of training and he will need more time before a return, possibly seeing the playing field in the next two to three weeks if all goes as planned.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now