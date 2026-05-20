Nick Fernandez Injury: Forced off Wednesday

Fernandez (undisclosed) was forced off in the 72nd minute of Wednesday's 2-0 US Open Cup defeat against Colorado and will be assessed over the coming days to determine the extent of the issue.

Fernandez couldn't carry on in the second half due to an undisclosed issue and no further details have been provided yet on the nature of the injury, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against Portland uncertain. Fernandez has mainly been a bench option this season, so his potential absence would have a limited impact on the starting lineup, with the club monitoring his condition before making any decisions on his involvement at the weekend.