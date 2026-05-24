Nick Fernandez News: Assist during start

Fernandez assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Portland Timbers.

Fernandez assisted the Earthquakes' second goal during what would be his third start this 2026 season. In each of his three starts, he either scored or assisted, logging one goal and two assists. Though the center attacking midfielder's contribution rate is impressive, whether its excellence continues remains questionable. After all, Niko Tsakiris (groin) being out may indicate why Fernandez logged increased opportunities, which he has alternated between starts and reserve appearances. Once the injured midfielder returns, his in-form teammate's upside may slip.