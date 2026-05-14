Nick Fernandez News: First career MLS goal

Fernandez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Seattle Sounders FC.

Fernandez delivered the most significant moment of his MLS career in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat at Lumen Field, opening the scoring in the second minute by latching onto Nonso Adimabua's intercepted pass at the top left corner of the six-yard box and firing a first-time finish into an open net before the Sounders had time to recover from the early chaos. The central midfielder, who operates as a box-to-box presence in his side and has built a reputation for high-pressing intelligence and late runs into the area, earned the goal his early energy deserved in a match his team ultimately could not hold. Fernandez has recorded one goal and one assist across 9 MLS appearances this season as one of the most consistent midfielders in his side's title-pushing squad.