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Nick Fernandez News: First career MLS goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Fernandez scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to Seattle Sounders FC.

Fernandez delivered the most significant moment of his MLS career in Wednesday's 3-2 defeat at Lumen Field, opening the scoring in the second minute by latching onto Nonso Adimabua's intercepted pass at the top left corner of the six-yard box and firing a first-time finish into an open net before the Sounders had time to recover from the early chaos. The central midfielder, who operates as a box-to-box presence in his side and has built a reputation for high-pressing intelligence and late runs into the area, earned the goal his early energy deserved in a match his team ultimately could not hold. Fernandez has recorded one goal and one assist across 9 MLS appearances this season as one of the most consistent midfielders in his side's title-pushing squad.

Nick Fernandez
San Jose Earthquakes
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