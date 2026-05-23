Nick Fernandez News: Substitute option Saturday

Fernandez (undisclosed) is in the starting XI to face Portland Timbers on Saturday.

Fernandez had been forced off in a midweek US Open Cup match, but he avoided major consequences and was selected for the meeting with Portland. The midfielder is expected to take part in offensive play in a No. 10 position, with his inclusion leaving a more defensive-minded Ian Harkes on the bench. Fernandez might enjoy significant minutes only while Timo Werner (hamstring) is sidelined, looking to make the most of his chances to improve on his totals of one goal and one assist over 10 appearances so far.