Nick Hagglund headshot

Nick Hagglund Injury: Could see field

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2025

Hagglund (leg) is questionable for Saturday's match against Philadelphia.

Hagglund was not expected to be fit for the start of the season, which came true after missing the opener. However, he is now questionable, possibly fit in the second contest of the season. He was majorly affected by the injury last season, missing most of the campaign, although he did start in six of his 10 appearances when fit.

Nick Hagglund
FC Cincinnati
