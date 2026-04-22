Nick Hagglund Injury: Late scratch Wednesday

Hagglund was removed from the starting XI for the midweek game versus New York City FC after suffering an injury in warmups.

Hagglund has been replaced by Gilberto Flores in the back three and could now miss a few contests pending a diagnosis of his issue. This is the first time Hagglund is not available in the current MLS campaign, and his absence might represent a problem on both boxes, given that he has tallied five shots and 23 clearances over his last three starts.