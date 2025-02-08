Nick Hagglund Injury: Not ready for start of season

Hagglund (leg) is not expected to be ready for the start of the 2025 season as he is only expected to return to the team towards the end of preseason, the club announced.

Hagglund's return to the pitch is still expected to be long journey as he had missed most of preseason following his broken leg injury last season. There is still no clear timeline of his return, though will not likely be back until April or May, the earliest.