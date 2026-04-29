Nick Hagglund Injury: Trains with group

Hagglund (leg) trained with the group Wednesday, according to Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.

Hagglund is nearing a return to play in the next week or two, as the defender was able to train with the group midweek. This is good news after two games out, as it appears he and Matt Miazga (leg) are on a similar path, potentially gaining back both starting center-backs in the same week. He has started in seven of his eight appearances this season, so this is something to watch as the weekend approaches.