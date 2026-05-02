Nick Hagglund headshot

Nick Hagglund News: On bench against Chicago

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Hagglund (leg) is on the bench to face Chicago Fire on Saturday.

Hagglund was sidelined for a couple of matches while he recovered from a minor injury. While he's now available, he may have to wait at least another week to return to the initial lineup, with Kyle Smith and Andrei Chirila starting in the meantime. Hagglund is leading the team with an average of 5.8 clearances per contest, so he could be a solid defensive option whenever he's back on the field.

Nick Hagglund
FC Cincinnati
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