Nick Hagglund headshot

Nick Hagglund News: Plays one half in season debuts

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Hagglund was in the starting squad for his first minutes of the season after his leg injury and played one half in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Atlanta.

Hagglund played one half on Saturday as he built fitness for his first minutes of the season after recovering from a leg injury. He said in a press conference that he could have played 15 more minutes but felt his hamstrings tightening at halftime. His return adds depth to the backline, though he could remain a bench option like last season.

Nick Hagglund
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
