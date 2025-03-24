Nick Hagglund News: Plays one half in season debuts

Hagglund was in the starting squad for his first minutes of the season after his leg injury and played one half in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Atlanta.

Hagglund played one half on Saturday as he built fitness for his first minutes of the season after recovering from a leg injury. He said in a press conference that he could have played 15 more minutes but felt his hamstrings tightening at halftime. His return adds depth to the backline, though he could remain a bench option like last season.