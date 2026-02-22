Nick Hagglund headshot

Nick Hagglund News: Scores to close game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Hagglund scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Atlanta United.

Hagglund netted a rare goal Saturday, already having scored in the season opener after a 90th-minute header found the back of the net. He would only score one goal all of last season in 20 appearances, off to a solid start. He also added three clearances and four tackles to go along with the clean sheet.

Nick Hagglund
FC Cincinnati
