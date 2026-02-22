Nick Hagglund News: Scores to close game

Hagglund scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Atlanta United.

Hagglund netted a rare goal Saturday, already having scored in the season opener after a 90th-minute header found the back of the net. He would only score one goal all of last season in 20 appearances, off to a solid start. He also added three clearances and four tackles to go along with the clean sheet.