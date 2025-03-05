Fantasy Soccer
Nick Hagglund headshot

Nick Hagglund News: Unused sub Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 5, 2025

Hagglund (leg) was on the bench for Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Tigres in the CONCACAF, indicating he has fully recovered from his injury.

Hagglund missed the opening games of the season due to a leg injury and has yet to make his season debut. However, he was on the bench on Tuesday, indicating he has fully recovered from his injury and could feature soon. His next opportunity to make his season debut will be against Toronto on Saturday.

Nick Hagglund
FC Cincinnati
