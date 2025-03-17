Fantasy Soccer
Nick Lima headshot

Nick Lima News: Eight crosses in home defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Lima registered two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and five chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Colorado Rapids.

Lima attempted eight crosses and created five assists as his side fell to a 2-1 defeat at home to Colorado. This was his first start since rejoining the Earthquakes, having left in 2021. In the game, he also attempted two shots but was unable to get with or target. He created five chances in this one game while he only created 11 in 1819 minutes last season for the New England Revolution.

Nick Lima
San Jose Earthquakes
