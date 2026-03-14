Nick Markanich News: Sent off Saturday

Markanich received a red card as a substitute during Saturday's match against Portland Timbers.

Markanich subbed on for Duane Holmes in the 81st minute but ended up leaving due to a straight red card after he kicked James Pantemis' head in a challenge for the ball. The forward must now serve a one-game ban in next weekend's visit to Dallas and could return for an April 4 meeting with Seattle. Considering he hasn't been a starter, his absence is only a blow to the depth of the squad.