Nick Markanich News: Serving two-game suspension

Markanich has received an additional suspension game after being sent off against Portland, making him ineligible for the next two league contests, the MLS disciplinary committee announced Thursday.

Markanich is now banned for the fourth and fifth regular-season matches versus Dallas and Seattle respectively, after injuring James Pantemis in his last appearance. The forward will look to return to face Colorado Rapids on April 11, but he's not expected to play a significant role given that he has featured as a substitute behind Duane Holmes throughout the season.