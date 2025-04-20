Nick Pope News: Concedes four in heavy defeat

Pope registered six saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Aston Villa.

Pope conceded four goals in Saturday's game against Aston Villa, although he made six saves, his second-highest total this season. One of those was a crucial stop from Morgan Rogers in the first half, but he was unable to prevent the defeat. He remains on a curious streak of alternating clean sheets and will aim to secure the next one against Ipswich Town on Saturday.