Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Pope headshot

Nick Pope News: Concedes four in heavy defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Pope registered six saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Aston Villa.

Pope conceded four goals in Saturday's game against Aston Villa, although he made six saves, his second-highest total this season. One of those was a crucial stop from Morgan Rogers in the first half, but he was unable to prevent the defeat. He remains on a curious streak of alternating clean sheets and will aim to secure the next one against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Nick Pope
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now