Nick Pope News: Concedes four in heavy defeat
Pope registered six saves and allowed four goals in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Aston Villa.
Pope conceded four goals in Saturday's game against Aston Villa, although he made six saves, his second-highest total this season. One of those was a crucial stop from Morgan Rogers in the first half, but he was unable to prevent the defeat. He remains on a curious streak of alternating clean sheets and will aim to secure the next one against Ipswich Town on Saturday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now