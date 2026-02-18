Nick Pope headshot

Nick Pope News: Concedes once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 18, 2026 at 8:28pm

Pope had one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 6-1 win versus Qarabag.

Pope was barely troubled, making just one routine stop from range, though the goal that beat him was preventable. The result means he missed out on a sixth Champions League clean sheet and has now gone six matches across all competitions without a shutout , with a stiff test awaits Saturday against Manchester City's league-leading attack.

Nick Pope
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Pope See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Pope See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 27
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
9 days ago