Nick Pope News: Concedes once in win
Pope had one save and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 6-1 win versus Qarabag.
Pope was barely troubled, making just one routine stop from range, though the goal that beat him was preventable. The result means he missed out on a sixth Champions League clean sheet and has now gone six matches across all competitions without a shutout , with a stiff test awaits Saturday against Manchester City's league-leading attack.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Pope See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 275 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 275 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Tuesday, Feb. 108 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 269 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 269 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Pope See More