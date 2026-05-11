Nick Pope News: Concedes one against Forest
Pope had five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Nottingham Forest.
Pope had a decent match with five saves Sunday, but still allowed a goal, with a late 88th-minute goal ruining his day. This comes as an 11th straight match without a clean sheet for the goalie, staying at four this season. He will now face West Ham next, a decent chance to earn a clean sheet.
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