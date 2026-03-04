Nick Pope News: Concedes three against Everton

Pope made two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Everton.

Pope has continued to endure a difficult season, frequently facing a high volume of shots without consistent success in keeping them out. He has faced 99 shots across 22 league matches and holds a 67.7 percent save rate, contributing to the 32 goals he has conceded this season. The Newcastle United goalkeeper will face another tough challenge next against Manchester United, who currently sit third in the table and have won six of their last seven matches.