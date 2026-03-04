Nick Pope News: Concedes three against Everton
Pope made two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Everton.
Pope has continued to endure a difficult season, frequently facing a high volume of shots without consistent success in keeping them out. He has faced 99 shots across 22 league matches and holds a 67.7 percent save rate, contributing to the 32 goals he has conceded this season. The Newcastle United goalkeeper will face another tough challenge next against Manchester United, who currently sit third in the table and have won six of their last seven matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Pope See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 292 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 292 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 285 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 288 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 288 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Pope See More