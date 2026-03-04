Nick Pope headshot

Nick Pope News: Concedes three against Everton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Pope made two saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss against Everton.

Pope has continued to endure a difficult season, frequently facing a high volume of shots without consistent success in keeping them out. He has faced 99 shots across 22 league matches and holds a 67.7 percent save rate, contributing to the 32 goals he has conceded this season. The Newcastle United goalkeeper will face another tough challenge next against Manchester United, who currently sit third in the table and have won six of their last seven matches.

Nick Pope
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Pope See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Nick Pope See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
SOC
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
5 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago