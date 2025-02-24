Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Pope headshot

Nick Pope News: Concedes three against Forest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Pope registered two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 4-3 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Pope didn't have his best day Sunday, as he allowed three goals while only making two saves, although he was saved by his attack and the Magpies still captured the win. This is now seven straight matches without a clean sheet for the goalie, although this was only his second appearance since Dec. 7 due to injury. He will look to turn things around soon, as he is having a rough time this season, with only three clean sheets in 16 appearances.

Nick Pope
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now