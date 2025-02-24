Nick Pope News: Concedes three against Forest

Pope registered two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 4-3 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Pope didn't have his best day Sunday, as he allowed three goals while only making two saves, although he was saved by his attack and the Magpies still captured the win. This is now seven straight matches without a clean sheet for the goalie, although this was only his second appearance since Dec. 7 due to injury. He will look to turn things around soon, as he is having a rough time this season, with only three clean sheets in 16 appearances.