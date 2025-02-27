Nick Pope News: Concedes twice Wednesday

Pope made one save and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 loss against Liverpool.

Pope conceded a pair of goals Wednesday, his fourth consecutive start conceding multiple goals. Although it has been a rough run of form before and after his knee injury, in fairness to him two of those matches have come against a red-hot Liverpool side. He faces a more favorable yet still difficult matchup Sunday versus Brighton, a side which has scored 44 goals through 27 matches this season.