Nick Pope News: Concedes two against City
Pope had five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Manchester City.
Pope had a solid outing as he stopped City five times but was ultimately on the losing side, with two powerful shots passing him. This comes as a seventh straight game without a clean sheet, still with seven in 21 appearances this season. He will return to UCL play on Tuesday, looking to finish out a win against Qarabag, allowing one on two shots in the first leg.
