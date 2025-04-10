Nick Pope News: Earns clean sheet

Pope registered two saves and secured a clean sheet in Monday's 3-0 win versus Leicester City.

Pope had a good day in net for Newcastle against Leicester on Monday. The 32 year old faced two shots on target and saved them both, made both of the saves from inside his own box, and made one diving save. He also kept his fifth clean sheet of the Premier League season as Newcastle won the game 3-0. He will face a more complicated test on Saturday as Manchester United visit St. James' Park.