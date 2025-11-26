Pope had a decent first half to counter Pierre-Emerick Aubameyangs first-half chances and made one incredible save when the striker chested and volleyed from a Mason Greenwood pass. The turning point of the game came a few seconds after the break when Pope rushed outside of his box toward a long ball, allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to round him and curl in from a tight angle to equalize. Four minutes later, he was beaten again at his near post by the Gabonese instinctive half-volley from a decent cross coming from the right flank. The error from Pope on the first goal was important in the result of the game but coach Eddie Howe backed him in the post-match presser. The goalie will hope to show a better figure in Saturday's clash against Everton.