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Nick Pope News: Four saves in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Pope recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Fulham.

Pope was beaten twice in Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Craven Cottage on the final day of the season, conceding Issa Diop's first-half header before watching Tom Cairney's curling effort find the top-left corner in the closing stages despite getting a hand to the ball. The English goalkeeper made four saves across the match but was unable to prevent a result that saw Newcastle United slip from 11th to 12th in the final standings. Pope ends the 2025-26 Premier League season with 89 saves, 38 goals conceded and seven clean sheets across 27 appearances.

Nick Pope
Newcastle United
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