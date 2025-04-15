Nick Pope News: Four saves in victory

Pope made four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 4-1 win against Manchester United.

Pope turned aside four of the five Manchester United shots on target Sunday as Newcastle United earned a convincing 4-1 victory. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the experienced Newcastle keeper has produced 11 saves and 10 clearances while conceding just four goals and recording two clean sheets. Pope's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Newcastle travel to tussle with Aston Villa.