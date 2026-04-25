Nick Pope News: Gives up game's only goal
Pope recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 74th minute.
Pope made three saves but he did allow the lone goal of the contest in Saturday's loss. He has a tough matchup looming against a Brighton side which has won four of its last five matches and has 48 goals in 34 EPL games.
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