Nick Pope News: Seven saves for win
Pope recorded seven saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory against West Ham United.
Pope was stellar during Sunday's win. He faced eight shots, stopped seven of them and stood tall as the obvious man of the match. On a day where West Ham actually out-chanced Newcastle, Pope proved to be the difference, earning the win and all three points in the penultimate match.
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