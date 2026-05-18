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Nick Pope News: Seven saves for win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Pope recorded seven saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory against West Ham United.

Pope was stellar during Sunday's win. He faced eight shots, stopped seven of them and stood tall as the obvious man of the match. On a day where West Ham actually out-chanced Newcastle, Pope proved to be the difference, earning the win and all three points in the penultimate match.

Nick Pope
Newcastle United
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