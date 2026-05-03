Nick Pope News: Three saves in win
Pope recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Brighton.
Pope played a solid role in Saturday's 3-1 win over Brighton, making three saves as his side ended a five-match losing streak, while also recording back-to-back starts. The goalkeeper has now kept seven clean sheets across 24 Premier League appearances this season, making 73 saves and conceding 34 goals during that span. He will look to maintain that momentum in the next match against Nottingham.
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